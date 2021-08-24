DHMT distributes 86,700 mosquito nets to registered members

As part of a nationwide distribution of mosquito nets, the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District in the Central Region received 86,700 pieces of the nets for distribution to registered members.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Asikuma, Cletus Bayor, Health Director of the District Health Management Team (DHMT), said the mosquito nets would benefit the registered members across 245 towns, villages and communities.

He said the DHMT created distribution points to facilitate the sharing of the nets.

The District Health Director stated that the distribution of the mosquito nets across the communities was timely since malaria topped communicable diseases in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District, adding that skin-related diseases were next and followed by tuberculosis and syphilis.

He advised the recipient to desist from selling the nets or using them to fence and protect their backyard gardens against goats and other domestic animals that destroyed their vegetables and crops.

He noted that most times the mosquito nets were not used for the intended purpose and advised that they should not be used as fishing nets.