Diabetes Association appeals to Minister to intervene in drug investigations

Mrs Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, President of the Diabetes Association, has appealed to the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, to intervene in the investigation involving dealers of uncertified Diabetes medications.

He said although the Association tracked and arrested people dealing in uncertified drugs and handed the drugs to the Food and Drugs Authority, nothing concrete had been done to allay the fears of the association and those who bought and used the medication.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Mrs Denyoh said on the 28th of November, 2021, members of the association with the help of the Korlebu Police command managed to buy some of the uncertified Diabetes drugs that were sold online.

She said although the dealers were arrested on Friday, they were subsequently released on Sunday and since then nothing positive had been reported to them.

Mrs Denyoh said since then samples were given to the FDA for testing and verifying and they were yet to get any report from them too.

The President said her office was inundated with calls concerning the investigations as she received between 50 and 70 phone calls daily and called on the Minister to intervene for the FDA to expedite action.

She said the medications, Insumed and Dianol, were supposedly manufactured in Bulgaria, but the association’s investigations revealed that the dealer’s address in Ghana was rather an Estate developer, a situation that raised a lot of eyebrows.

She said over 20 persons had reported reactions after using the medications and called on the public to develop a special interest in the development as diabetes was a specialist area that needed attention from experts

Meanwhile, Mrs Rhoda Appiah, Head of Communications and Public Education Department of the Food and Drugs Authority, told the Ghana News Agency that investigations were underway to get the dealers of the drugs

She said samples had been handed over to the Ministry of Health, pending further investigations.