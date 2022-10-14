Diabetes, hypertension make you vulnerable to eye problems – Optometrist 

Dr Emefa Titiati, an Optometrist, says health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and sickle cell predispose one to eye problems and called for routine checkup at least once a year.

“When you have sickle cell, diabetes, hypertension, asthma… all these systemic conditions also put you at risk of having eye complications,” she said.

Dr Titiati, who is the Director at Permeff Eye Care, said a lot of eye conditions could be prevented if detected early and managed.

She said this during a free eye screening exercise carried out by the facility in collaboration with VisionSpring, another eye health care provider and La-Nkwatanang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMM).

The event which brought together scores of beneficiaries at the Assembly Hall of LaNMM, was to commemorate the 2022 World Sight Day, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Titiati said they had an obligation to support communities with their services and sensitised them on the need for regular eye examination.

“It is a moment that we are calling on everybody to get their eyes checked. Now we are all victims of screens, giving us a lot of dryness, pain and itchiness,” she said.

The Optometrist also said eye diseases could affect person’s of any age bracket, adding that parents should begin checking the eyes of their wards who were five years and above.

She said some of the prevalent eye conditions were glaucoma, refractive error and cataracts.

Mr David Odoi Quaye, a physical planner at LaNMM, who had eyes examined, told the GNA that he had a problem of seeing at short distances and had been affecting his work as draughtsman.

“I have been given some eye drops and I have been asked to come for a lens to help my work,” he said.

World Sight Day is an International Day of Awareness, held annually on the second Thursday of October.