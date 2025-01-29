Diageo Sells Majority Stake in Guinness Ghana to Castel Group for US$81 Million

Diageo plc has announced the sale of its 80.4% shareholding in Guinness Ghana Breweries plc to French beverage giant Castel Group for $81 million, reinforcing its long-standing partnership with Castel across the African continent.

Despite the sale, Diageo will continue to own the Guinness brand and other key products currently produced by Guinness Ghana, ensuring ongoing brand presence in the country.

Under a new, long-term licensing and royalty agreement, Guinness Ghana will continue to brew and distribute Diageo’s beverages, including Guinness, Malta Guinness, Orijin, Smirnoff Ice, and Alvaro. The deal allows Diageo to maintain control over the brand strategy and marketing, in close collaboration with Castel, thus securing the long-term growth and prominence of its products in the Ghanaian market.

This transaction is in line with Diageo’s asset-light business model, which prioritizes flexibility in its operations to adapt to local markets and enhance profitability. By partnering with Castel, which has an established distribution network in West and Central Africa, Diageo aims to strengthen its market position in Ghana and expand its reach across the region. Castel already partners with Diageo in 11 other African countries and has a proven track record in the beverage industry.

The sale is part of Diageo’s broader strategy for portfolio management in Africa, which includes recent moves such as the September 2024 sale of its stake in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram and the October 2023 creation of a dedicated spirits company for West Africa. Additionally, Diageo sold Guinness Cameroon to Castel in July 2022, further consolidating its regional partnerships.

Dayalan Nayager, President of Diageo Africa, expressed confidence in the future of Guinness Ghana: “Guinness Ghana is performing strongly, powered by a fantastic team. Through this transaction, I look forward to Guinness continuing to thrive. We are excited to extend our partnership with Castel, a trusted long-term partner with a proven track record.”

Gregory Clerc, CEO of Castel Group, emphasized the significance of the deal for Castel’s growth in Africa: “This acquisition is a testament to Castel’s entrepreneurial spirit. We are proud to enter our 22nd African market, reaffirming our confidence in the continent’s potential.”

Following the sale, Guinness Ghana will remain listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and the deal is expected to close in 2025, pending regulatory approvals. This strategic move underscores Diageo’s continued commitment to Africa, where it maintains a strong presence through operations in East African Breweries Limited and Diageo South West Central, as well as distribution partnerships across 34 African countries.