Dialogue, cooperation the only right choice for China, U.S.

“No way you make progress over the long term without China and the U.S. deeply talking to each other on something like AI,” said the head of an American multinational technology conglomerate. “It has got to be an integral part of the process.”

The recent meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in San Francisco has yielded multiple outcomes, including the establishment of government talks on AI, which, once announced, has greatly encouraged the international science and technology community.

It signified that the leaders of both countries agreed to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in various fields, which aligns with the common expectations of the two peoples and the international community. It will also help establish a stronger bond of interest between the two sides and increase international confidence in stabilizing and improving the China-U.S. relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out during the San Francisco meeting that China and the United States have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and AI. Under current circumstances, the common interests between China and the United States have increased, not decreased.

This has laid a foundation for the two countries to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation. The important consensus and outcomes achieved during the San Francisco meeting once again proved the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. relations, and demonstrated that dialogue and cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries.

The relationship between China and the United States is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and it is also highly complex.

To accurately grasp the relationship between the two major countries, it is necessary to not only observe the phenomena and details but also understand the essence and the overall picture, avoiding hasty generalizations or loss of essence.

In recent years, some people in the United States have been mistaken about the definition of the China-U.S. relationship, constantly emphasizing competition as if it was the dominant theme or even the sole focus of the relationship. This perspective not only deviates from the fundamental reality of China-U.S. relations but also carries the risk of pushing both sides toward conflict and confrontation.

It is normal for China and the United States to compete in certain areas. But from the overall picture and a broader perspective, it is easy to see that competition is just a tributary, while common interests are the mainstream.

It is in their mutual and fundamental interest to prevent conflict and confrontation and achieve peaceful coexistence. The two economies are deeply integrated, and both face new tasks in development. It is in their mutual interest to benefit from each other’s development. It is also in their interest to promote post-pandemic global recovery, tackle climate change and resolve regional issues through China-U.S. coordination and cooperation.

Advancing mutually beneficial cooperation requires necessary conditions and atmosphere.

Cooperation should be a two-way journey, not a one-way street. Both sides need to respect each other, pursue mutual benefit, focus on the larger picture, and nurture a sound atmosphere for cooperation.

Some people in the United States want to demand unconditional cooperation from China in areas in need, while continuing to contain and suppress China and damage China’s legitimate rights and interests. This logic is untenable and China cannot accept it.

China advocates win-win cooperation with the United States. At the same time, China has interests that must be safeguarded, principles that must be upheld, and red lines that must not be crossed. Only by adhering to mutual respect, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, can dialogue and cooperation proceed steadily and tangibly benefit the two peoples.

Advancing mutually beneficial cooperation requires necessary channels and mechanisms.

Xi noted that it is important to fully utilize the restored and new mechanisms in foreign policy, economy, finance, commerce, agriculture and other fields, and carry out cooperation in such areas as counternarcotics, judicial and law enforcement affairs, AI, and science and technology. This fully demonstrated China’s sincere desire and responsible stance in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and improving China-U.S. relations.

In recent years, due to reasons known to all, China-U.S. relations have encountered severe difficulties, leading to the interruption of some dialogue and cooperation channels that have been established over decades. This is not in line with the fundamental interests of both countries, nor does it reflect the true aspirations of the two peoples.

Important consensus has been achieved on advancing dialogue and cooperation during the

San Francisco meeting. The two sides decided to step up high-level interactions, advance or launch regular consultations in such areas as commerce, economy, finance, export control, the Asia-Pacific, maritime, arms control and nonproliferation, foreign policy planning, China-U.S. joint working group, and disability issues.

The two sides also agreed to start consultations on extending the China-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, and on resuming the China-U.S. Joint Committee on Cooperation in Agriculture. They should make good use of these channels and mechanisms to effectively promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

History and reality have repeatedly shown that as long as China and the United States advance mutually beneficial cooperation, they can create opportunities to better address their respective challenges and pursue development. China and the United States have developed $760 billion in bilateral trade and $260 billion in their two-way investment, bringing growth momentum and well-being to both sides.

The exhibition area of American companies has been the largest for six consecutive years at the China International Import Expo, and over 200 U.S. enterprises joined the event this year. This clearly demonstrates that the American business community sees opportunities in China, and hopes to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for their cooperation, and they are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes.

Win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-U.S. relations. Both China and the United States should seize the opportunities, meet each other halfway, and jointly promote mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy