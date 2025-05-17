Diana Asamoah Demands FDA Scrutiny of Church Sobolo Sales

Gospel artist Evangelist Diana Asamoah has called on Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to regulate the sale of sobolo (hibiscus tea) and other food items in churches, citing health risks.

Speaking on Accra-based Angel FM, Asamoah criticized pastors for marketing untested products, such as labeling sobolo as “blood,” without FDA approval.

“Some pastors sell sobolo as ‘blood’ without safety checks. I urge the FDA to inspect churches and ensure these items are safe,” she stated. Asamoah emphasized the need for medical oversight: “Pastors should involve doctors to screen congregants before selling such products. People have developed diabetes and other illnesses after consumption.”

She also condemned unethical conduct by religious leaders, warning that inappropriate relationships with congregants could harm spiritual and moral integrity.

The appeal highlights growing concerns over unregulated food sales in religious spaces, where products often bypass standard health protocols. The FDA has yet to respond publicly to Asamoah’s demands.