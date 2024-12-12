Diana Asamoah Urges NPP Supporters to Trust in God After Election Loss

Gospel musician and staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Diana Asamoah, has encouraged her fellow party members to maintain their faith in God despite the party’s loss in the 2024 general election.

In an interview with Angel FM, Diana Asamoah shared her personal experience of resilience during moments of despair, urging NPP supporters to trust in God’s plan. “If you lose or win the election, try as much as possible to put your trust in God. By His grace, nothing will shake us because it’s still possible, and it’s still NPP,” she stated. She emphasized that no matter the outcome, God’s will is always at work, and such challenges only make individuals stronger.

The gospel artist also offered advice to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them to keep their faith in Christ and not to place all their hopes in the party. Asamoah emphasized the importance of prioritizing God in all endeavors, saying, “A government can be in power, but without the grace of God, you won’t receive the favor of men.” She further advised the NDC government to focus on good governance during their tenure, noting that divine grace would lead to favor and success.

In her message of unity and faith, Asamoah assured all Ghanaians that regardless of political affiliation, they would benefit from God’s mercy and grace, saying, “As long as we are alive, we will eat from both sides.”