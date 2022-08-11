Diana Hamilton and others nominated for Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Organizers of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have announced a date for the most anticipated event.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the nominees for the 5th edition of the awards scheme were announced.

Slated for Saturday, August 27 the event which will take place at the Accra International Conference Center will see a list of the most sought-after gospel musicians including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor and KobbySalm perform on the night.

Organizers reveal other performers will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets are currently selling at various outlets and can also be reserved by calling 026 679 97 96.

Musicians Diana Hamilton, M.O.G. Music and Akesse Brempong lead the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA).

The musicians grabbed 8 nods each in different categories for their works released in the year under review. They however battle it out for the prestigious Gospel Artiste of the Year category.

Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor also grabbed seven nominations each.

Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) is sponsored by Pedlo Energy with support from Africa World Airlines.