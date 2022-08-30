Diana Hamilton,Empress Gifty, Others Win At 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Winners for the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have been announced.
They were announced at a special awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Hosted by James Mensah and Eno Safo, the glamorous night saw Heavenly performances from Amanda (poet), Kwame Gyedu, KobbySalm, Scott Evans, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Bethel Revival Choir and others.
The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.
The organizers also honoured Elder Samuel K. Ampiah with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Below is the full list of nominees and winners.
Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year
Perez Musik – Hewale lala
Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year
Celestine Donkor
Gospel Songwriter of the Year
Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den
Gospel Music Video of the Year
Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa
Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year
Nana Yaw Safo
Gospel Music Producer of the Year
Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy
Traditional Gospel Song of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3
Gospel Collaboration of the Year
Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo
Best Worship Song of the Year
Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi
Best Praise Song of the Year
Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
Best Gospel Song of the Year
Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu
Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV)
Franky5 Hitz FM
Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging)
Qweku Glover (GloversHub.com)
Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year
Alex Acheampong
Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year
David – Bethel Revival Choir
International Artiste(s)of the Year
Benestelle
African Artiste(s) of the Year
Nelkay (South Africa)
Urban Artiste of the Year
Scott Evans
Gospel Male Artiste of the Year
Akesse Brempong
Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year
Diana Hamilton
Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora)
Herty Corgie
Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora)
Alex Acheampong – It won’t Be Long
Church Choir of the Year
Potters City Choir
Choral Group of the Year
The Harmonious Choir
Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year
Adom Kiki
Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II
Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year
Rosemond Akyeampong
MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year
Empress Gifty
Gospel Artist of The Year
Diana Antwi Hamilton