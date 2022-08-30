Diana Hamilton,Empress Gifty, Others Win At 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Winners for the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards have been announced.

They were announced at a special awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Hosted by James Mensah and Eno Safo, the glamorous night saw Heavenly performances from Amanda (poet), Kwame Gyedu, KobbySalm, Scott Evans, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Bethel Revival Choir and others.

The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.

The organizers also honoured Elder Samuel K. Ampiah with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year

Perez Musik – Hewale lala

Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year

Celestine Donkor

Gospel Songwriter of the Year

Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den

Gospel Music Video of the Year

Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa

Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year

Nana Yaw Safo

Gospel Music Producer of the Year

Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3

Gospel Collaboration of the Year

Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo

Best Worship Song of the Year

Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi

Best Praise Song of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Best Gospel Song of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV)

Franky5 Hitz FM

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging)

Qweku Glover (GloversHub.com)

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year

Alex Acheampong

Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year

David – Bethel Revival Choir

International Artiste(s)of the Year

Benestelle

African Artiste(s) of the Year

Nelkay (South Africa)

Urban Artiste of the Year

Scott Evans

Gospel Male Artiste of the Year

Akesse Brempong

Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year

Diana Hamilton

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora)

Herty Corgie

Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora)

Alex Acheampong – It won’t Be Long

Church Choir of the Year

Potters City Choir

Choral Group of the Year

The Harmonious Choir

Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year

Adom Kiki

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II

Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year

Rosemond Akyeampong

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year

Empress Gifty

Gospel Artist of The Year

Diana Antwi Hamilton