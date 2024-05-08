Diane Zukowski, MJF, Leads Accra Ubuntu Lions to win Best Club in Marketing, as club grabs other awards

It was an irresistible flame of ecstatic moment at the 5th District Convention where Accra Ubuntu Lions Club International picked up several awards for its trajectory.

The 5th District Convention, which was recently held in Kumasi, witnessed the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club International showing unprecedented heights of class in all their service year activities which culminated in adding up to their laurels.

Under the able leadership of the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club with Lion Isaac Rexford Maduku, the club has efficiently excelled in most of the mandates required by the Lions Club International.

Carving a niche for his tenure, Lion Maduku with remarkable expertise, managed the affairs of the club with his executives to embark on impactful activities that benefited humanity.

These impactful services highlighted health and wellness by placing more emphasis on vision among other health conditions, the club supported the needy through humanitarian interventions and fostering peace and harmony, among several Lions Club International mandates.

Lion Maduku expressed innermost heartfelt gratitude to all members and executives for collectively working together in making this sterling feat by Accra Ubuntu Lions Club attainable.

Shedding lights on the service year (2023-2024), he commended the club for its tremendous efforts in chalking a successful year with more laurels to their trajectory, and admonished all members to continually serve with their frantic efforts in unity.

Lion Diane Zukowski, MJF lauded the club’s performance over the years by describing it as a scintillating yardstick for the club’s growth and making Lions Club International a formidable club over all other club.

Occupying the position as the Marketing Chair for Accra Ubuntu Lions Club International, she was in awe about the club’s achievement in sweeping enviable awards at the District 418 convention held in Kumasi.

Lion Zukowski, MJF also led the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club International to be medaled as the Best Club in Marketing at the convention.

Moving on a higher pedestal like a glowing splint, Accra Ubuntu Lions Club also won the Best Club in Service, Best Club in Leadership, 2nd Best Club in District 418, and a Special Zone Chairperson Award.

Commending individuals, she applauded Lion Edwina Judith Safee-Boafo and Lion Naomi Naa Adjeley Anang for their enormous contributions to putting Accra Ubuntu Lions Club on a higher pedestal as they were both awarded at the District 418 convention.

Lion Zukowski praised her phenomenal marketing team members for always putting up their extraordinary expertise on board to make Accra Ubuntu Lions Club shine brighter and make Lions Club International visible to Ghana, Africa, and the world at large.

The District Governor, Lion Kate Baaba Hudson,PMJF expressed her heartfelt appreciations to all Lions in the district for their enthusiastic participation in the 5th District Convention in Kumasi.

“Your commitment to service and your invaluable contributions have been the cornerstone of our District’s growth and success”, she gladly observed.

By Lion Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah