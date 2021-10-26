Diarrhea kills 2, affects over 600 others in Zambian district

At least two people have died while over 600 others have been affected by a diarrhea outbreak in Rufunsa district, about 160 kilometers east of Lusaka, the Zambian capital, health officials said on Friday.

According to District Health Director Angel Mubanga, there has been an outbreak of diarrhea disease in the district with two deaths reported so far and 637 cases recorded, state-run news agency, the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) reported.

He attributed the outbreak to lack of access to clean and safe water in some parts of the district.

Last week, the Ministry of Health confirmed an outbreak of suspected typhoid in some parts of the country’s capital. Enditem