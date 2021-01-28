Four people have been killed and 56 others hospitalized following an outbreak of diarrhea in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Sokoto, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on Tuesday in Helele, a town in the Sokoto metropolis, said Ali Inname, the commissioner for health in the city of Sokoto, the state capital.

Inname added that the disease may have been caused by water contamination as locals in the affected settlement have been drinking contaminated water through illegal connections.

The government has launched measures to control the spread of the disease by ensuring water and food security, the official added. Enditem