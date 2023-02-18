Diaso: Asona Asenkye Family calls for government’s intervention to restore peace

The Asona Asenkye Family of Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District, are calling on the Government, particularly the Ministry of Interior, to take urgent steps to restore peace in Diaso.

They are of the firm believe that if the relevant state institutions do not intervene as a matter of urgency, the situation could escalate into reprisal attacks which could lead to loss of lives.

According to them, they have been under unwarranted attacks from a rival claimant of the Diaso Stool for many years without any provocation.

At a press conference to lay bare their grievances at Diaso, they accused the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Richmond Kodua of looking on as members of the Asona Asenkye Family suffer unprovoked attacks.

Nana Yitta Amoako II, the Chief of Diaso who addressed the media, said despite being confirmed as the legitimate chief of Diaso by the National House of Chiefs, the Assembly consistently recognised one Nana Ameyaw as chief of Diaso.

He alleged that the DCE’s persistent engagement of Nana Ameyaw (now deceased) as chief of Diaso stemmed from the fact that the DCE’s father, Mr. Albert Kodua had been fronting for his illegitimate claim to the stool.

The support of the Assembly and the District Police Command, he said, had emboldened them to attack family members of Asona Asenkye in Diaso with impunity.

Nana Amoako said he had reported several attacks on his family members to the District Security Committee (DISEC), but no action had been taken to prevent further attacks.

The chief who doubles as the Adontenhene of the Denkyira Traditional Area also believes certain faceless persons at the Traditional Council were also supporting his rivals to create confusion in Diaso for their parochial interest.

He said Ghana was a country governed by rule of law which had been restraining him and his people from retaliating the incessant attacks over the years.

He, however, served notice that if the situation continued without culprits being apprehended, they may be forced to defend themselves and the outcome could be disastrous.

“We have tolerated these people for far too long but the Police and DISEC who are mandated to maintain peace in Diaso have taken sides in the matter,” he alleged.

He said because the father of the DCE had been deeply involved in the disturbances, no perpetrator had been brought to book despite unlawfully wielding guns in broad day light.

Nana Amoako told the media that he had petitioned the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House, the Interior Minister, and the Local Government Minister about how the DCE was meddling in chieftaincy matters.

The petition which was made available to the media also calls for disciplinary action against the DCE for compromising security in Diaso as the chairman of DISEC.

Clad in red and black attires to signify their disapproval of the happenings in Diaso, the Asona Asenkye Family converged at the palace to support their chief as he addressed the media.

They sang war songs and appellations for the chief to demonstrate their unalloyed support to his reign and their readiness to resist any attempt to discredit him as chief of Diaso.