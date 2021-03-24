A forum of Africans in the Diaspora has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to some health facilities in the Bono East region to help protect health professionals in the line of duty from Covid-19.

The group, known as Diaspora Africa Forum, is made up of people from different African origins and aims to support Africans back home in the area of health, education and social interventions such as poverty alleviation.

Nana Baffour Asare-Twi Brempong, Adontenhene of the Techiman Traditional Area, presented the items on behalf of Dr Erieka Bennett, ambassador of the group in Ghana to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman to ensure zero infectious environments for the front line health workers in the area.

The items presented by the group were 1,000 pieces of N95 face /nose marks and 100 isolation gums

Nana Brempong stated that the group was committed to ensuring the improvement in the wellbeing of Africans, adding that the Forum would continue to promote the development of people in Africa.

Dr Ernest Ameyaw, the Medical Director at the Family Hospital, commended the group for their humanitarian gesture.

He said the PPEs would meet the needs of the facility and promised the items received would help to protect the frontline workers.

Dr Ameyaw said the hospital was currently managing five active Covid-19 cases; with three of the cases moderate and two severe.

He called on the public to observe the Covid-19 protocols and be ready for the vaccine to boost their immune system.

The group also presented 750 gloves and 700 head caps to the Tuobodom health directorate in the Techiman North District.

Dr Alfred Ampofo, Director of the Tuobodom health directorate, expressed concern about the increasing rate of covid-19 cases in the area.

Dr Ampofo said the directorate recorded 12 active cases since the beginning of the year but eleven of the people recovered.