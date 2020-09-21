The Diaspora Africa Forum (DAF) and the Diaspora Coalition of Ghana have held a memorial ceremony in honour of the late Chadwick Aaron Boseman, who lost his life on August 28, after battling with colon cancer for four years.

The ceremony was also to add his name to the historical ‘Sankofa Wall’ which paid respects to prominent people of African descent in the diaspora who made significant impact in the black community.

“His name would be added among other historical figures that were honoured in the past.” Dr Ziblim Bari Iddi, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the late Chadwick lived a very fulfilled and wholesome life on this planet earth.

He exhibited great talents, and was endowed with unadulterated charisma which captivated his audience and fascinated his admirers all over the world.

He said Chadwick was a true embodiment of the African Spirit. Many of the major human achievements in science and technology, education, sports, athletics, health, creative arts and many other fields were birthed through the hard work of people of African American descent.

“Chadwick was the quintessential African American who embodied and continued this tradition with such finesse and essence.”

Dr Iddi said Chadwick starred in many movies, but to many on the African continent, he came to us as T’Challa Prince of Wakanda in the Black Panther superhero movie.

“The Black Panther movie, even though fictional, brought an exhilarating and empowering narrative of Africa. The Black Panther movie through Prince T’Chaila (Chadwick) brought together pieces of the African story, bringing to life some perspectives from the nationalist BIack Panther movement of the 1960’s.”

He said the movie highlighted Africa’s unique culture and aesthetics as seen in the makeup and costume of the movie, and portrayed Africa’s rich natural resources and Africa’s diplomacy in international affairs.

“Chadwick’s life on earth was extraordinarily watered by his gentleness of soul and brilliance both on set and in real life. Through his work, he managed to light a torch for people of African descent, for Africa the ancestral home, and for the African American struggle.”

He said Chadwick’s departure was an unfortunate mix of sadness and pain, especially for his close family and friends who knew him best. His departure has also brought a re-awakening of the collective African consciousness and togetherness.

“His life on Earth, as short as it was, keeps stoking the embers of the flame he lit. This flame we will hold and keep alive in our hearts for generations yet unborn.”

Dr Erika Bennet, Head of Missions, DAF, said it was important for Ghana to celebrate the life of Chadwick, because he was not just an African, but an activist who defined what it meant to be African and black.

She said, his death shocked the world because he had not publicly discussed his cancer diagnosis. The fact that he was battling with a deadly illness and still filming movies between chemotherapy treatments and surgeries displaced his work ethics and level of commitment in playing roles that would make an impact for black people.

“Chadwick filmed in several movies including; Black Panther, Marshall, the Da 5 Bloods, while undergoing treatment. He is an example of what it means to work on projects that leave a legacy and can inspire generations to come.”

The DAF is an African Union endorsed non-profit organization and the only African Diaspora organization with diplomatic status, which aims at supporting the integration of African’s in the diaspora with the continent, with the strong focus on engagement in Ghana.