Diaspora Coalition Presses U.S. Lawmakers to Renew Critical HIV/AIDS Program

The Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC) is urging Congress to swiftly reauthorize the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), following a missed March deadline that has jeopardized one of America’s most impactful global health initiatives.

PEPFAR, credited with saving over 25 million lives since 2003, faces unprecedented uncertainty as delays threaten to unravel decades of progress in HIV/AIDS response and health system strengthening across Africa.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama warned that stalled U.S. commitments could force African nations to seek alternative partnerships to avert health crises, citing PEPFAR’s critical role in Ghana’s HIV prevention and treatment programs. In regions like Ahafo and Western North, PEPFAR supports services ranging from antiretroviral therapy to mother-to-child transmission prevention—programs now at risk of disruption.

“Undermining PEPFAR sends the wrong message to allies and emboldens actors opposed to democratic values,” said Adjoa Kyerematen, GHPAC President. Her remarks underscore concerns that the lapse could destabilize U.S. influence in West Africa, a region increasingly courted by geopolitical rivals.

In a historic push, GHPAC and the Ghanaian Diaspora Nursing Alliance mobilized over 30 African diaspora health professionals for a Capitol Hill advocacy day on March 6, coinciding with Ghana’s Independence Day. The delegation, representing Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Liberian American communities, met with 13 congressional offices, emphasizing PEPFAR’s dual role in safeguarding global health and reinforcing U.S. strategic interests.

Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), among lawmakers advocating for PEPFAR’s protection, highlighted the program’s bipartisan legacy during a House session. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a limited waiver to resume some HIV services, key initiatives like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) access remain in limbo.

The coalition also addressed misconceptions, with eight African diaspora organizations clarifying that isolated incidents, such as a PEPFAR-related policy violation in Mozambique, do not reflect the program’s broader adherence to funding guidelines.

As debates intensify, diaspora leaders stress bipartisan cooperation to preserve PEPFAR’s legacy. “This isn’t partisan—it’s about protecting lives and global stability,” said a GHPAC representative. With PEPFAR’s 2030 targets looming, advocates argue that U.S. leadership now hinges on renewing a program that has long served as a cornerstone of both moral diplomacy and health security.

Failure to act, they warn, risks ceding ground in a region where health outcomes and geopolitical alliances are increasingly intertwined.