The Diasporan Patriots in Ghana Foundation (DPG) has embarked on a campaign in the Domeabra-Obom and the Amasaman Contituency to canvass for votes for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 7.

Mr Prince Ofosu Sefah, Chairman of the Foundation speaking to the media at an event said the group was made up of active NPP people in the Diaspora and now back in Ghana.

He said the NPP government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was similar to the governments in the developed countries with the policies put in place such as the Free SHS, Railway development, the Nation Building Corp among others.

Mr Sefar said they were excited by the policies the government had initiated and decided to support the party in some two selected constituencies to win the upcoming elections.

He said the foundation was working with the Greater Accra Regional campaign team and identified two particular constituencies, the Domeabra-Obom Constituency and Amasaman constituencies.

Mr Sefah said, the group were determined to winning the two parliamentary constituencies, adding “these two constituencies are so critical that the party has to win them.”

He urged the supporters in the two constituencies to vote the NPP parliamentary candidates to enable them bring real development in the constituencies.

The Chairman called on other NPP members in the diaspora to support the party activities in Ghana to help President Akufo-Addo to achieve their objectives.

He said DPG was committed to supporting the candidate not just to win but to make sure that he ensured development to the constituencies.

Mr Sefar said the policies implemented by the NPP enhanced the socio-economic development of people in Ghana and Ghanaians abroad.

He said members of the NPP in the diaspora who wanted to support in the campaign should reach out to the group via mobile number 0558800000.

Dr Baffour Kwabena Aning Adanse-Pipim, Vice Chairman of DPG said they had chosen the two constituencies because for the past 28 years development in the area had been deplorable and the last four years the NPP government started the construction of the roads in those constituencies and would do more in the second term of the party.

Dr Aning said the Foundation started putting up some good structures for some of the residents in the area and the DPG was confident that the NPP would win the parliamentary and presidential polls there.

Mr Philip Edem Kobla Doe, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Domeabra-Obom in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the area lacked basic social amenities and his administration would build a modern market for the residents in the area to help provide clean environment for their business activities.

Mr Doe said the NPP Government had started the extension of electricity to the areas and commended the DPG for the support and appealed to them to push a little more so that the NPP could win the Parliamentary seat in the constituency for the first time.