Dichemso Royal Assembly Church Building Dedicated

The new auditorium of Dichemso Royal Assembly in the Yennyawoso District of New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost, has been dedicated to the glory of God.

The dedication ceremony, which took place on Sunday, May 15, 2022, was performed by the New Tafo Area Head, Apostle Samuel Antwi, ably assisted by the District Minister, Pastor Charles Oduro, and other ministers and their spouses in the Area.

Speaking at the event, Apostle Samuel Antwi commended the Local Presbytery and the entire members for the strenuous effort made to put up such a magnificent building and urged them to cultivate good maintenance culture in order to prolong its lifespan.

In a sermon on the topic: “Pursue And Bring Back The Glory of God,” with the ark of God in focus, the Gabon National Head, Apostle Michael Agyen Brefo, underscored the importance of God’s glory in the life of a Christian and charged them to always guard it.

The ark of God, which according to him, represents the glory, power, holiness and presence of God is indispensable in the Christian living.

“We cannot do without the glory, power, and presence of God,” he stressed.

For this reason, he explained, David, having been made a king of Israel sought to bring the ark of God, which was ignored during the reign of Saul, back to Jerusalem (1 Chronicles 15).

He incited Christians to have a good heart in their walk with God just as David did.

“The difference between Saul and David was the heart with which they served God. David had a good heart and cared about the things of God,” he pointed out.

Apostle Michael Agyen Brefo further noted that God has a purpose for every Christian. He, thus, advised the gathering to always stay at the feet of the Lord for realisation of God’s purpose for their lives.

The magnificent edifice, which was constructed at a total cost of GH₵ 857,051.00 was financed by grants from the Headquarters, the Area, the District as well as offerings from the Local Assembly and contributions from benevolent individuals.

Present at the service was Pastor Andrew & Mrs Agnes Adu-Amankwaah (Retd), among others.

Report by Yennyawoso District Media Team