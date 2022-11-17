Did Hon. Ato Forson “Misrepresent His Own CV” to Parliament in 2013? : Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

Hon. Ato Forson has accused Akufo-Addo’s Government of misrepresentation of Economic Data to the IMF, an allegation he is yet to provide any reasonable and credible evidence in support. The matter is before a Committee of Parliament so I will not go into details for the purpose of this Article.

However, it is emerging that, Hon. Ato Forson during his vetting as Deputy Minister of Finance in 2013 indicated on his CV that he is the Managing Director for Forson Contracts (UK) Limited. This misleading information was published on the Website of the Ministry of Finance during his tenure as the Deputy Minister of Finance from April 2013 to 6th January 2017. The same misleading information was published by other online news portals.

However, the Forson Contracts (UK) Limited was incorporated on 6 May 2005 and DISSOLVED on 10 October 2012.

The Forson Contracts (UK) Limited was insolvent. A company is insolvent when it is unable to pay its debts owed. This means that either the company cannot pay bills when they become due or the company has more liabilities than assets on its balance sheet.

The petition date for the insolvency case was 29 April 2010, Commencement of winding up was on 7 July 2010, Conclusion of winding up was 9 July 2012 and finally the company, Forson Contracts (UK) Limited was Dissolved on 10 October 2012.

The Officers for the Forson Contracts (UK) Limited were:

1. Forson, Cassiel Baah (Director) with correspondence address as 11 Foxcote, 150 Albany Road, London, SE5 0AL. Date of Birth as August 1978 and Ghanaian as Nationality.

2. Agyeman-Duah, Maely (Director) but later resigned on 1 April 2009.

3. Asafo-Adjei, Joseph (Secretary) but later resigned on 12 June 2006.

4. Forson, Pearl Atta (Secretary) and was appointed on 12 June 2006.

The company number of Forson Contracts (UK) Limited was 05445971, and the nature of business was a Temporary Employment Agency activities including Labour Recruitment, Investigation and security.

The questions I am asking are that:

1. Why should Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson indicates as part of his CV to Parliament in 2013 that he was STILL the Managing Director for Forson Contracts (UK) Limited when in reality that company has been declared INSOLVENT on October 2012?

2. Was it a deliberate attempt by Hon. Ato Forson to deceived Parliament through the Misrepresentation of this information or it was an unintentional failure to notice such an error?

3. Does Ato Forson have the moral audacity to question the integrity of Ken Ofori-Atta and NPP Government over an alleged Misrepresentation of Data? CERTAINLY NOT.

4. Has IMF through official announcement or statement indicated (formally accuse) that Ken Ofori-Atta or Akufo-Addo’s Government Misrepresented Data? CERTAINLY NOT.

5. Did the IMF and World Bank not fine Ghana $39 million as a penalty for NOT presenting the true Statistics of the Ghanaian economy to the World Bank by the NDC under the Rawlings Government?

Back then, the NDC Government had LIED to the World Bank that, each Ghanaian was earning a daily wage equivalent to $1000.

It took former President Kufuor’s Government to pay the $39 million fine by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for misrepresentation or misreporting on an earlier loan granted to Ghana under the NDC Government.

It took the NPP Government to clear the misreporting/misrepresentation mess of the NDC Government.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo’s Government has NOT paid any money to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank as a fine or penalty for Misrepresentation of the data on the Ghanaian economy.

Ken Ofori-Atta established Databank in 1990 and for the past 32 years, the company has been running, surviving under Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills and Mahama’s Governments.

On the other hand, Ato Forson set up a company on 6 May 2005 and it was declared Insolvent (completely dissolved) on 10 October 2012.

So now, between Ken Ofori-Atta and Ato Forson who has Credibility and Integrity issues?

Hon. Ato Forson is not even qualified to be a Deputy Minister of Finance for MISREPORTING or MISREPRESENTING his own CV to Parliament in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), and Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act, 2020 (Act 1015).

Ato Forson might only be lucky since these two aforementioned laws were not in existence in 2013-2016.

Ken Ofori-Atta may resign on health grounds but he must clear himself first before Parliament for the sake of Posterity. The trial of Ken Ofori-Atta is a direct trial of NPP Government.