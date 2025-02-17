Diddy Documentary Soars as US$100M Lawsuit Looms

The explosive new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy has taken the streaming world by storm, becoming the most-watched international title on Showmax just days after its release.

The film, which debuted last Friday, offers an unfiltered look at the life of Sean Combs, the music mogul better known as Puff Daddy or Diddy, tracing his journey from a challenging childhood to his meteoric rise in the music industry.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and candid interviews with those closest to him, the documentary delves into Combs’ personal and professional life, including recent criminal allegations that have cast a shadow over his legacy. The film has sparked widespread conversation, challenging viewers to reassess their perceptions of the man behind the music—and the infamous mugshot.

The documentary’s success isn’t limited to Showmax. It has also shattered records on Peacock, becoming the platform’s most-watched original documentary film of all time among adults aged 18-49 and total viewers. However, its success has come with controversy. According to the Associated Press, Sean Combs has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the filmmakers, alleging defamation and unauthorized use of his likeness.

Combs’ legal troubles extend beyond the documentary. The music mogul is set to face trial in May 2025 over the criminal allegations referenced in the film, adding another layer of intrigue to his already tumultuous public narrative.

For those eager to dive into the drama, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is now streaming on Showmax. Viewers can catch a glimpse of the documentary through its official trailer, available on YouTube.

As the documentary continues to break records and stir controversy, one thing is clear: the world can’t look away from the making—and unmaking—of a Bad Boy.