Diddy Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against NBC Over Documentary Allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the embattled rap mogul, has launched a $100 million lawsuit against NBC, its streaming platform Peacock, and production company Ample over a recent documentary that he claims defamed him.

The legal action comes as Diddy faces a growing number of sexual assault allegations and awaits trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he vehemently denies.

The documentary, titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, has drawn sharp criticism from Diddy’s legal team, who argue that it contains false and defamatory statements. The lawsuit, filed on February 12, accuses the documentary of portraying Diddy as a “monster” and alleges that it falsely links him to heinous crimes, including the murder of his former partner Kim Porter and rapper Christopher Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G.

According to the lawsuit, the documentary’s creators “maliciously and baselessly” assumed Diddy’s guilt in crimes ranging from serial murder to the rape and sex trafficking of minors. The filing claims that the producers “knew these statements were false or published them with reckless disregard for the truth.” Diddy’s legal team is seeking $100 million in damages, citing “reputational and economic harm” caused by the documentary.

Erica Wolff, Diddy’s attorney, did not mince words in her criticism of NBC, Peacock, and Ample. She accused the companies of prioritizing profits over journalistic integrity, stating that they “made a conscious decision to line their own pockets at the expense of truth, decency, and basic standards of professional journalism.” Wolff further alleged that the documentary “maliciously and recklessly broadcast outrageous lies” about her client.

The lawsuit adds another layer to the legal troubles surrounding Diddy, who has been hit with over 30 civil lawsuits in the past 16 months. These lawsuits, filed by both men and women, accuse the rap star of a range of offenses, including kidnapping, drugging, and coercing individuals into sexual acts, often under the threat of violence. Diddy has consistently denied all allegations, calling them “sickening” and maintaining his innocence.

Earlier this month, a lawyer representing dozens of Diddy’s accusers predicted that the rapper would face at least 10 additional civil lawsuits. The allegations have cast a long shadow over Diddy’s legacy, with a recent BBC investigation adding fuel to the fire. The BBC spoke to more than 20 individuals who worked with Diddy during the 1990s rise of his Bad Boy Records label. Many described troubling incidents they claim to have witnessed, further complicating Diddy’s public image.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Diddy remains defiant. In a statement to the BBC, his legal team reiterated his innocence, saying, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”

As the lawsuit against NBC unfolds, the case raises broader questions about the intersection of media, celebrity, and accountability. While Diddy’s legal team argues that the documentary crossed ethical boundaries, the allegations against him continue to draw intense scrutiny. For now, the rap mogul’s future hangs in the balance as he fights to clear his name on multiple fronts.

NBC, Peacock, and Ample have yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit or the allegations made by Diddy’s legal team. The case is expected to draw significant attention as it progresses, with both sides preparing for a contentious legal battle.