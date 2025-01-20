Diddy Named as Mastermind in Tupac Shakur’s Murder in New Legal Documents

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named the alleged mastermind behind the 1996 murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur in newly released legal documents.

The transcript of a police interview with Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a suspect awaiting trial for Tupac’s death, reveals Diddy’s alleged involvement, with the rap mogul’s name being mentioned 47 times.

According to reports, Davis, who is linked to the infamous murder, claimed that Diddy played a key role in orchestrating the killings of both Tupac and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight. Davis described Diddy as the “boss” and pointed to the rapper’s connections with the Southside Crips gang, which is said to have played a role in Tupac’s murder.

The interview suggested that Diddy harbored deep animosity towards Knight and was allegedly willing to go to extreme measures for revenge. However, Diddy has vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as “completely ridiculous” and “pure fiction.”

These revelations have reignited one of the most controversial and mysterious chapters in hip-hop history, with many questioning the extent of Diddy’s involvement in the long-unsolved case. Despite the new claims, Diddy continues to maintain his innocence in relation to Tupac’s death.