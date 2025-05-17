Diddy Texted Cassie Post-Assault, Trial Testimony Reveals

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura testified in Manhattan federal court this week that Sean “Diddy” Combs sent her sexually charged texts days after physically assaulting her in 2016.

Jurors heard that Combs, following a violent altercation at Los Angeles’ InterContinental Hotel, texted her, “I’m so horny for you!!!” on May 6, 2016.

Ventura, eight months pregnant with her third child, described the attack during cross-examination, stating Combs struck her, kicked her while she lay on the floor, and dragged her back to their room. Days later, she responded to his text with bewilderment: “You are? What made you feel that way?” Combs replied, referencing the assault date: “I felt that way from Friday.”

Ventura testified she found the messages “strange” given the recent violence, texting back, “We need a different vibe than Friday.” Combs agreed: “F— Friday lol. I don’t even want to do that again.”

The testimony is part of Combs’ federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial, where prosecutors allege he coerced Ventura into filmed sex sessions. Defense attorneys argued their relationship was consensual but tumultuous, citing texts from 2009 where Ventura wrote, “I’m always ready to freak off.”

The trial highlights broader debates about power dynamics and accountability in high-profile abuse cases. Ventura’s testimony continues next week.