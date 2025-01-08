Didier Deschamps Announces He Will Step Down After 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps, the manager who led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup and to the 2022 final, has confirmed that he will step down as head coach after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

At 56 years old, Deschamps is France’s longest-serving national coach, having been in charge since 2012. During his tenure, he oversaw one of the most successful eras in French football, including the country’s second World Cup victory in 2018, when France triumphed 4-2 over Croatia in the final in Russia. Deschamps also guided France to the Euro 2016 final, and in 2022, his team reached the World Cup final in Qatar, where they narrowly lost to Argentina in a dramatic penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

In an interview with French broadcaster TF1, Deschamps reflected on his decision, saying, “In 2026, it will be over. In my head, it’s very clear. I’ve done my time, with the same desire and passion to keep France at the highest level. But one has to be able to say stop—there’s life after this.”

Before his successful stint as the national coach, Deschamps had a notable club management career, coaching Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille, with all three teams claiming major trophies under his leadership. As a player, Deschamps achieved even greater success, winning 14 major titles, including Champions League trophies with Marseille and Juventus, and the FA Cup with Chelsea. He also earned 103 caps for France, captaining the team to victory in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Deschamps is one of only three individuals, alongside Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer, to have won the World Cup both as a player and as a manager.

As France begins its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, the team’s group will be determined by the outcome of their Nations League quarter-final against Croatia in March 2024. Deschamps’ decision to step down after the tournament marks the end of an extraordinary era for French football.