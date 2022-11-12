Dietician urges Ghanaians to eat well regardless of economic hardship

Madam Sharon Larbie, a Registered Dietician at The Trust Hospital, says eating a balanced meal should not be compromised due to rising food prices. She said because one’s physical health was paramount.

Madam Larbie told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that food contributed to the growth and well-being of the body, so compromising on quality and frequency of eating well could affect one’s health.

The Dietician, therefore, called on Ghanaians to eat balanced meals regularly regardless of the harsh economic situation.

“People need to invest more in the quality of food they eat more than material things,” she said.

Madam Larbie said there were many healthy food alternatives, which were less expensive and urged the public to go in for those.

She said the plan should be the buying of affordable but healthier foodstuffs to meet the standard three-square meals of the individual.

She urged the populace to ensure they ate three times a day without missing any session.

“Instead of one expensive meal, you can spread and have cheaper alternatives three square meals a day, which can keep you healthy,” she explained

The Dietician said highly processed foods such as cornflakes, oats and weetabix could be substituted with corn porridge and tom brown.

“Currently, a box of cornflakes is sold around 70 cedis yet one can buy a cup of raw Tom Brown powder for 10 cedis and prepare for the whole family. It is nutritious and can equally fill your tummy, ” she said

Madam Larbie said there was the need to reduce over dependence on imported foreign vegetables such as Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Radish, which she said were costly.

She said indigenous vegetables like kontonmire, garden eggs, ‘ademe’ and ‘gboma’ were less expensive and nutritious.