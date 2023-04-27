Differentiated Learning being implemented in Eight GALOP schools at Kadjebi

Eight out of 47 Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) schools in the Kadjebi District are implementing the Differentiated Learning (DL) programme.

Differentiated instruction is the practice of developing an understanding of how each student learns best, and then tailoring instruction to meet students’ individual needs.

“Differentiated learning is meant to teach learners in our basic schools at their ability levels instead of grade levels.”

“ The two major subjects that are captured under this programme are Numeracy (Mathematics) and Literacy (English Language),” Mr Anthony Dugbley, the District Training Officer, Ghana Education Service, said.

The schools are the Anwar Islamic Primary at Dodi-Papase, Kadjebi D/A “B” Primary, Sumenanten D/A Primary and Titiaka D/A Primary.

The rest are the Poase-Cement R.C. Primary, Dzindziso D/A Primary, Dodi-Mempeasem D/A Primary and Dodi-Asuboe E.P Primary school.

The programme was initiated by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in collaboration with the World Bank and started in 2020, Mr Dugbley said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Dugbley said learners in the various classes or grades were classified under their ability levels, so that teachers could handle them to understand the principles and techniques of the subjects taught.

“In so doing, the learner should be able to progress from one stage to the other for academic development.”

Mr Dugbley said to achieve the objective of the project, a refresher workshop was held for 58 teachers from the beneficiary schools to remind them to use the right methodologies suitable for the programme.

“It is recommended that teachers and other stakeholders of education participate actively in the delivery of this beautiful programme so as to achieve the purpose for which it was designed,” he said.

The Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project is a five-year project with the objective to ensure quality education in low-performing basic schools and strengthen equity and accountability in Ghana.

The project, to benefit 10,000 Least Performing Basic Schools across the country, was launched on Thursday, June 18, 2020.