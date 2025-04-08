Digital Asset Funds See US$240 Million Exodus Amid Tariff Concerns

Investor appetite for digital asset funds cooled last week as trade tensions weighed on markets.

According to the latest weekly report by CoinShares, investors withdrew US$240 million from digital asset products, reflecting a shift toward caution amid concerns over new US trade tariffs. Bitcoin products bore the brunt of the retreat, with US$207 million in outflows.

Despite the withdrawals, total assets under management in digital investment products edged up to US$132.6 billion, underscoring the asset class’s resilience relative to traditional equities, which experienced sharper declines. Ethereum products recorded US$37.7 million in outflows, while smaller altcoins such as Solana and Sui saw withdrawals of US$1.8 million and US$4.7 million respectively. Toncoin bucked the trend by attracting US$1.1 million in net inflows, suggesting that some investors are selectively rotating into alternative tokens.

Geographically, the United States led the exodus with US$210 million withdrawn, followed by Germany with US$17.7 million. Canadian investors proved more bullish, contributing US$4.8 million in net inflows as they sought exposure during the broader pullback. Meanwhile, blockchain equities attracted US$8 million in inflows for a second consecutive week, indicating that some market participants view the recent weakness as an opportunity to accumulate infrastructure exposure at more attractive valuations.

Market observers caution that the full economic impact of sustained tariffs may take months to materialize. In the meantime, digital assets have shown an ability to absorb short‑term shocks while maintaining a long‑term growth trajectory.

As investors navigate an environment of heightened geopolitical risk, the recent flows underscore a maturing digital asset market in which capital moves quickly in response to macroeconomic developments. The modest rise in overall assets under management suggests that while traders may step back during bouts of volatility, the underlying investor base remains committed to the sector’s long‑term prospects.