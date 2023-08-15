Digital Cooperation Organisation launches Digital Prosperity Awards 

The Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) has launched the Digital Prosperity Awards to honour individuals and entities that have made remarkable contributions to the development and growth of nations through the digital economy.

The global awards scheme is in line with DCO’s aim of “enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy”.

The event is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders.

It is also to reinforce the role of the DCO as an information provider, advocator, facilitator, and advisor, speeding up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States.

The awards scheme will strengthen the welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all.

“The launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognising outstanding digital contributions of the organisations that enable prosperity for all”, said Ms. Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), in a release.

“We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s Member States and worldwide that benefit humankind.

“The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries,” she added.

It is categorised under three main pillars of Digital Innovation, Digital Transformation and Empowering Society.

A technical committee and a judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional, or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

“In each category, there will be a winner from the public sector and another from the private sector or civil society, both exclusively representing DCO Member States. Those victorious from the private sector or civil society will be eligible for the DCO Member Prize for Digital Prosperity for All,” the statement read.

It added that: “There will be one finalist from global civil society for each category, which is open to nominations from the public, and the ultimate recipient will be handed the DCO International Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.”