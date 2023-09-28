Digital Disruption in Africa, an online Talk-UP, Hosted by Africa Scotland Business Network

Episode 4 of the Africa Scotland Business Network’s (ASBN) Talking UP Africa, online business insights series, will take place on 5 October 2023. Central to the conversation is how Africa’s technology landscape is undergoing a transformative boom, and what opportunities and possibilities this offers for established and up and coming businesses.

Talking UP Africa is a must for all entrepreneurs, start-ups and established organisations who are looking to connect with a broader network of like-minded and committed professionals keen to enhance Africa’s economic prosperity.

From ground-breaking start-ups to international investments, the continent is largely at the forefront of technological innovation. Three expert speakers will be on the panel in October to unravel the impact of technology in Africa, as well as how their companies are making it big but also creating a positive difference.

Speakers who will be leading the conversation are: David Sime, Chief Technology Officer and co-director of RIIOT DIGITAL, who is a multi-award winning augmented and virtual reality production manager; Cecilia Mkondiwa Vice President Operations at TideRise Technologies, a powerhouse movement looking to use business as an effective way to alleviate poverty; and, Natasha Malola, Staff and Strategy Operator at BVNK that uses distributed ledger technology to facilitate secure borderless payments 24/7.

Topics that will be covered include route to market, partnerships, and experiences along the way to business success. Talking UP Africa will also analyse technology’s impact from an industry perspective thanks to moderators, Access Partnership of London.

Also count on the following to be explored:

Tech Investment in Africa: Kenya recently claimed the top spot in Africa’s technology start-up funding, closely followed by Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa. The reasons behind this surge in investment will be investigated.

International Interest: International investors are flocking to Africa, attracted by the youth-driven tech adoption and promising development opportunities. Discover why Africa has become a global hotspot for tech investments.

Tech Readiness: candidly addressing which markets are ready for international tech solutions and the importance of considering the impact on the African workforce.

Talking UP Africa is hosted by one of the continent’s fastest growing multilateral business networks, ASBN, that over the past four years has built a strong reputation for facilitating successful business deals between companies looking for alternative markets across Africa and beyond the continent’s borders.