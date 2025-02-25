Digital Economy: Yango Senegal Supports the Restaurant Industry

Through the expansion of its “SuperApp,” the technology group Yango aims to stimulate the local economy and the restaurant sector with its new food delivery offering.

Yango Senegal, a subsidiary of the global technology company Yango Group, announces the launch of its food delivery service in the market. It is already available within Yango SuperApp, an all-in-one application offering everyday services. From now on, Yango users in Senegal have access to a marketplace integrating restaurants, and soon food stores, ready to deliver their favorite dishes to their chosen location.

The launch of Yango Food Delivery aligns with the growth dynamics of the digital and restaurant sectors in Senegal. According to the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD), the restaurant industry is experiencing sustained growth, driven by urbanization and evolving consumption habits. Thanks to Yango Food Delivery, partner establishments will be able to increase their order volume while reducing their operational costs through an optimized digital infrastructure.

Beyond technological innovation, Yango Senegal positions itself as a key player in creating economic opportunities. The service offers a digital showcase to reach an expanded SuperApp clientele, particularly vital for SMEs and local entrepreneurs in the restaurant sector. To support local businesses, Yango Senegal is waiving commission fees for restaurants. Additionally, it contributes to the growth of e-commerce, aligning with the country’s digital transformation, where internet penetration now exceeds 89% in urban areas.

“Our ambition is to support the Senegalese economic ecosystem by creating business opportunities for partner restaurants, expanding their target audiences while accompanying them through solutions for marketing or operational issues. Yango Food Delivery aims to modernize the sector while generating positive economic and social impact by providing fast and reliable service to customers,” explains Aicha Niang, Country Manager of Yango in Senegal.

Already operational with several partner restaurants such as — Mammamia, Wonderfood, Pizza Time, Eguettes, and many others — Yango Food Delivery aims to become an essential player in food delivery in Senegal. Available on Android and iOS platforms, the application opens new opportunities for industry players and fully supports Senegal’s digital acceleration.

The integration of Food Delivery within Yango SuperApp complements an already well-established portfolio of services in Senegal. It includes the ride-hailing service launched in December 2021 that connects users with local transportation providers and enables drivers to find customers. Parcel delivery was launched in 2022, and since then, customers have benefited from express delivery rates by motorcycle and car, while the free navigation service provides real-time traffic updates to optimize routes. This diversification reflects Yango’s commitment to providing comprehensive digital solutions tailored to the growing needs of users and local businesses.