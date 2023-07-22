Digital Finance Africa 2023 will have two Ghanaian speakers

Two Ghanaians in the digital finance sector have been selected to speak at this year’s edition of Digital Finance Africa conference on August 2, 2023 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The are Richard Nunekpeku, Vice President, Legal & Strategy for Ghana Fintech & Payment Association and Emmanuel Morka, CIO at Access Bank (Ghana).

The conference, themed “Secure Horizons: Building Trust in Africa’s Digital Finance Future,” will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore ways of fostering trust and security in Africa’s rapidly evolving and dynamic digital finance landscape.

It also presents a unique platform for professionals in the digital finance sector to gain valuable insights and exchange ideas on the latest trends and innovations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in engaging discussions, interactive sessions, and networking events, creating an atmosphere conducive to collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Ghana’s Richard Nunekpeku will be part of a panel to discuss ways to maximize the benefit of emerging technologies to drive customer growth and retention in the financial sector.

Indeed, Mr. Nunekpeku has established himself and his legal firm, Sustineri Attorneys PRUC, as thought leaders in the Fintech industry in Ghana. They have churned out two Ghana Fintech Reports for the first and second quarter of this year, and have also offered consultancy services to a wide range of industry players and SMEs over the last few years.

Emmanuel Morka will also be touching the evolution of technology use in Ghana’s banking sector.

Key topics to be covered during the conference include:

How Big Data Analytics Can Boost KYC/AML Efforts

Leveraging AI for Enhanced Customer Service and Experience

Open Banking: The Key to Unlocking Embedded Finance Innovation

How CBDCs and Cryptocurrencies Can Coexist and Complement Each Other Exploring the Future of Digital Payments

Protecting Financial Data and Assets

Other confirmed speakers include:

Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at FNB

Steve Uma, CIO and Head- IS and Technology at NSIA Insurance Nigeria

Echezona Agubata, Head IT Strategy & Governance at Union Bank Nigeria

Gabriel Swanepoel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa

Matimba Trevor Mabasa, Head: Technology & Operations: Governance, Risk and Compliance at Standard Bank

Chipo Mushwana, Executive of Emerging Innovation at Nedbank Retail

Mo Kola, CTO, Business Solutions, Foschini Retail Group

