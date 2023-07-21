Digital Innovation fuels growth of African fashion industry

With more targeted investments, Africa could transform into a global exporter for the fashion and creative sector and serve as a model of inclusive growth. This is according to a new study into the transformative role of digital innovation in driving the growth of the African fashion industry.

The study was co-authored by Ananse.com, an innovative startup e-commerce platform that serves as a vital link connecting African designers with local and international consumers, in collaboration with the research firm Botho Emerging Markets Group, the Mastercard Foundation, and the African Development Bank’s Fashionomics initiative.

The White Paper entitled “Unleashing the Commercial Potential of African Creatives Through Digital Technology” was launched today on the international fashion business intelligence platform, The Business of Fashion Live, providing valuable insights into the state of the African creative sector, and the transformative role played by digital innovation in driving the growth of the African fashion industry.

The report underscores the importance of user-friendly digital platforms tailored to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, facilitating their access to global markets.

It highlights the need for digital and marketing training, as well as assistance in securing and delivering large orders, to enhance the success of African fashion creatives.