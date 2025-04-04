Digital Innovation Still a Top Priority – MTN Ghana CEO

Stephen Blewett, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of promoting local digital innovation in the country during an event titled ‘Time with Stephen.’



This gathering was held to celebrate his first anniversary at MTN Ghana, where he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to digital transformation, local entrepreneurship, and network improvements amongst others.

He stated that developing homegrown digital solutions is essential for advancing Ghana’s technology landscape. “We need to have as many local digital products as possible.

Supporting local entrepreneurs and individuals with digital skills is a priority for me. By introducing local digital solutions to the market, we will create significant opportunities for both MTN Ghana and the country as a whole,” he expressed.

Mr. Blewett also discussed the Ghana ICT Hub project, a flagship initiative launched in 2023 with the aim of enhancing the country’s ICT ecosystem in sectors such as health, agriculture, and education.



Expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, the hub is intended to facilitate skills development and create job opportunities for the youth. However, he stressed that it should not be merely a symbolic structure. “I do not want a large ICT centre that remains empty after a year. It must incubate new ideas, nurture entrepreneurs, and position Ghana on the global digital map. If we don’t ensure its active use collectively, it risks becoming just another ribbon-cutting ceremony without a lasting impact,” he cautioned.

Regarding network performance, the CEO assured customers that they would notice significant improvements. He stated, “Our network is getting better, and I can confidently say that this year, customers will see remarkable enhancements.” He revealed that MTN Ghana invests over $200 million annually in infrastructure, with total investments exceeding $1 billion over the past five years, which is a key driver of the company’s market leadership.

Stephen Blewett, who took over the leadership of MTN Ghana on April 1st of last year, has a background in various leadership positions, including serving as MTN Group Operations Executive for Markets, where he oversaw operations in eight countries in West and Central Africa. He also held the position of CEO at MTN in Benin and Cameroon.

Under his leadership and focus on operational excellence, MTN Ghana has experienced impressive growth and performance, with over 28.4 million mobile subscribers, 16.4 million active data subscribers, and 16.5 million active mobile money subscribers. Stephen’s emphasis on key commercial strategies, stakeholder engagement, and positive customer and employee experiences continues to position MTN Ghana as an employer of choice and the leading telecommunications and platform provider in the country.

