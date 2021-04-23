Mr Issahaque M. Serekpera Naa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yison Tech Hub, an Information Technology (IT) organisation, says digital media have the potential to reduce the country’s unemployment rate.

He said digital media, which comprised videography, photography and graphic design, among others, was driving the world today, adding that it was key to economic development as it provided visibility for businesses.

Mr Serekpera Naa said this at a day’s stakeholder engagement forum in Wa on the theme: “The Role of Digital Media in Transforming the Local Economy for Jobs Creation and Economic Development.”

The forum was to identify the skills gap, challenges, opportunities, strengths, and collective policies for transforming the local economy to achieve sustainable development through digital skills and entrepreneurship.

Participants who were drawn from the banking and finance sector, NGOs, CSO, educational institutions, and the media, among others, identified wider market and reduced cost of doing business as some of the opportunities inherent in doing business on digital media.

It also suggested reduced cost of data bundle, improved internet connectivity and enhanced cyber security as some measures that could encourage digital marketing in Ghana.

“We are in a technological era so if you have a business you need to be present on these things to enhance or boost your business. It is also a skill mostly required by industries,” Mr Serekpera Naa, who is also the founder of Yison Tech Hub, said.

He emphasised the need for the youth to be abreast with skills and knowledge in digital media to be competitive in their businesses and the job market.

“Covid-19 has taught us so many things, you don’t need to be in the physical space, you can be anywhere and access virtual services and you need some of these skills to do these things,” he added.

In a speech read on his behalf, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, said the government had prioritised employable skills development of the youth, hence the revamping of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres in the country.

He noted that the government welcomed any private initiative that could help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

Dr Salih commended Yison Tech Hub for taking the initiative to build the capacity of young people in the region and beyond and to equip them with employable skills.