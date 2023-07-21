Digital Music Education Seminar to Impact Growth of Patrons in the Music Industry

Renowned Ghanaian Digital Music Expert and Country Director of Uganda-based music aggregator, Jonathan “Jonilar” Nii Laryea, is set to organize a nationwide Digital Music Education Seminar.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of musicians, producers, and other industry stakeholders. The seminar will delve into crucial topics such as promotion, marketing, branding, government policies on creative arts, and breaking through the mainstream music space.

In an exclusive interview with Jonilar, he highlighted the inspiration behind this nationwide endeavor.

“After witnessing the overwhelming response to our Digital Music Education Series podcast launched in 2019, which has garnered a broad listenership across Ghana and even beyond, we realized the immense need to extend this valuable education to every corner of the country. The significant surge in streaming numbers, coupled with the numerous seminars, radio and television appearances, and the substantial following we have gained from countries like Nigeria, Liberia, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, are a testament to the progress we are making.”

The maiden edition of the Digital Music Education Seminar is scheduled to take place on July 26th, 2023, at the Jasikan Municipal Assembly Hall.

The event is a collaborative effort between Jonilar.net and Digishare Africa, with support from esteemed organizations such as Champs Hub Ghana, Shugga Creative, and the Office of the Member of Parliament for Beum Constituency, Honorable Kofi Iddie Adams. Honorable Adams strongly believes that public discussions like this seminar will foster the creation of business avenues in the Oti region of Ghana.

The Digital Music Education Seminar promises to be an enriching and impactful event, featuring expert speakers, industry professionals, and thought leaders who will share their insights, experiences, and strategies for success in the ever-evolving music landscape. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and gain practical knowledge that can drive their careers and businesses forward.

Participants can look forward to engaging sessions covering a wide range of pertinent topics, including digital distribution, monetization strategies, copyright and licensing, effective marketing and branding techniques, as well as navigating the complexities of government policies related to the creative arts sector.

Whether you are an aspiring artist, established musician, producer, or someone involved in the music industry value chain, the Digital Music Education Seminar is a must-attend event that promises to equip you with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s digital music landscape.

About Jonathan “Jonilar” Nii Laryea:

Jonathan “Jonilar” Nii Laryea is a highly respected figure in the Ghanaian music industry and serves as the Country Director of Omziki Distribution, a leading music aggregator based in Uganda.

With a passion for digital music education and industry growth, Jonilar has been instrumental in driving positive change in the music landscape through his podcast and various educational initiatives.