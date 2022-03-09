Digital Policy Framework To Upscale Women Launched In Tamale

A digital policy framework to upscale women’s participation in the digital economy has been launched in Tamale as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The Gender Digital Policy Framework, an initiative by the Gender Digitisation and Formulation Consult, a Social Enterprise, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, seeks to enrol about one million social media interns, mostly women.

A statement signed by Mr Edmund K. Sagoe, Head of Digital Policy, Gender Digitisation and Formulation Consult, said the interns would be equipped with essential skills in social media management as well as other digital tools and applications.

It said the Framework would provide the needed catalyst to help support Government’s digitisation agenda.

“Increased participation of women in the digital economy will be of great importance to the nation given that women constitute 51 per cent of the national population and contribute significantly to economic development.

“In addition to helping bridge the gender digital gap, the programme has been designed to reduce the cost of social media management for government agencies, corporate bodies, and non-profit institutions by offering them access to the largest pool of social media interns working remotely,” it said.

The statement said trials would begin with a few selected institutions before it is rolled out on a full scale.

Speaking at the launch of the Framework, the Northern Regional Director for Department of Gender, Madam Bushira Alhassan, who represented the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, commended the Gender Digitisation and Formulation Consult for the initiative, saying that it would provide many opportunities for the youth.

She said the Framework will contribute immensely to government’s digitisation plans for women.

“I have no doubt that the Gender Policy Framework will help women to enhance their projects through the avenues provided by the framework in the areas of e-learning, e-commerce, and remote work,” she said.

The International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 08 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

The 2022 IWD, which was marked globally on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, was on the theme: “Gender Equality Today for A Sustainable Tomorrow” with a call for climate action for women, by women.