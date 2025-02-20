Digital Skills: A Lifeline for Persons with Disabilities

In a bold call for change, Alex Tetteh, Director of the Centre for Employment of Persons with Disabilities (CEPD), is urging the government to prioritize digital skills training for persons with disabilities.

Speaking passionately about the need for self-reliance, Tetteh argued that relying on charitable donations alone is a short-term solution.

“We have people donating money and food items to us. How long can this take us? We want to be givers, not just receivers,” he remarked. His message resonates deeply, especially when considering that over 1,500 unemployed persons with disabilities are registered with CEPD—a group endowed with potential yet hindered by systemic barriers.

Tetteh outlined the immense opportunities that digital skills, particularly in coding and tech, can offer. In his view, integrating persons with disabilities into Ghana’s burgeoning digital economy isn’t just an act of inclusion; it’s a strategic investment in the nation’s future. He pointed out that while the Persons with Disability Act of 2006 has made strides with measures like tax rebates for employers, there remains a pressing need for more targeted initiatives, such as quotas in coding training programs, to ensure that this often-overlooked talent pool is given a fair chance in the tech industry.

This appeal is timely as Ghana grapples with rising unemployment and a growing youth crisis, with unemployment rates nearing 15% overall and 30% among young people. Tetteh’s advocacy aligns with promises made by President John Mahama during the 2024 campaign, which included pledges to train one million youth in digital skills—a commitment that should be extended to persons with disabilities. His remarks remind us that addressing economic challenges requires forward-thinking policies that empower all citizens to contribute to national growth.

Beyond the numbers, Tetteh’s call is a reminder that the future of Ghana’s economy depends on harnessing every available resource, including the untapped potential of persons with disabilities. As the country looks to diversify its economy and join the global tech revolution, the integration of these skilled individuals into the digital workforce could not only drive economic growth but also set a new standard for inclusivity and innovation.