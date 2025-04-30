Digital Skills Key to Growth – MTN Ghana CFO Tells Women Entrepreneurs

The Chief Finance Officer of MTN Ghana, Antoinette Kwofie, has challenged women-led businesses in Ghana to enhance their digital skills and actively leverage e-commerce platforms to scale their operations and expand their market reach at the maiden edition of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) Ghana Impact Dinner held on 27th April 2025 at the Fiesta Residences, Cantonments.

The event held under the theme “Strutting into Global Markets: Utilising Traditional & Venture Capital Finance for Business Leverage” aims to spark meaningful conversations across finance, regional trade, investor sourcing, and enterprise development, with a strong focus on empowering women with the knowledge, networks, and structures needed to scale their businesses on a global stage.

Speaking on a panel discussion, Antoinette highlighted the disparity between women’s presence on social media for business and their engagement with e-commerce platforms.

Citing studies from across the African continent, she revealed that although 60 percent of women-owned businesses use social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram for sales and marketing, only about 25 percent of women currently utilize e-commerce platforms. On the back of this, she noted that the limited use of e-commerce tools is restricting the growth potential of women-led businesses.

She therefore emphasised the need for women entrepreneurs to embrace digital transformation. “Many women are fearful of online fraud, but if we could do more by adopting secure payment systems and using global e-commerce platforms and even going further to embed links to secure payment platforms in their websites, it would significantly increase our reach and help scale women-led businesses exponentially,” she said.

In conclusion, Antoinette encouraged women entrepreneurs to invest in improving their digital skills and financial literacy, highlighting that various organisations are available to support capacity building in these areas. ‘So, I challenge every woman-led SME to do a little more in building their understanding of digital platforms. By doing so, you can increase your potential customer base and grow your business,” she urged.

The AWLO Ghana Impact Dinner brought together female entrepreneurs, leaders, and industry players to discuss strategies for business expansion through both traditional and venture capital financing.

The African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO) is a distinguished nonprofit organisation, established in 2009, and is committed to redefining the place of African women in leadership to lead authentically and impactfully through bespoke leadership training, cross-border mentoring initiatives, executive coaching, and visibility platforms.

