Digital transformation and ecommerce logistics in the spotlight at air cargo Africa 2023

The air cargo and logistics industry stakeholders will review the impact of the pandemic on air cargo in Africa and debate the future of digital technologies on the sector when air cargo Africa 2023 goes live in Johannesburg this month.

air cargo Africa is the premier industry exhibition and conference, bringing together over 1,500 representatives of industry bodies, airlines, airports, cargo handling companies, charter brokers, express services, forwarding agents, suppliers of IT and control systems, logistics equipment and services, and security services from across Africa and around the world.

This year’s conference, scheduled from 21-23 February 2023, will review the lessons learned since the last air cargo Africa conference in 2019 and assess the impact of the pandemic on the air freight industry. Digitisation and the rise of ecommerce will be important topics of discussion, with stakeholders focusing on the industry’s digital transformation efforts, the impacts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the sector, and opportunities and challenges involved in supporting the fast-growing ecommerce market.

Experts will also discuss trends in serving key sectors such as the automotive industry, pharma and healthcare, and the flowers and perishables sectors. Challenges and opportunities for airlines under the new Africa Continental Free Trade Area will be reviewed, with stakeholders addressing how airlines should adapt in line with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, “The African air cargo sector remains a promising and exciting frontier for new opportunities, with expanding industrial activity, growing demand for speedy delivery, and greater potential for trade and commerce with markets across the globe. The air cargo Africa conference and trade show will offer an ideal knowledge-sharing platform with ample opportunities to transform ideas and networks into real commercial deals.”

air cargo Africa will be organised by Messe Muenchen India from 21-23 February 2023 at the Emperor’s Palace Convention Centre in Johannesburg. This key industry event includes an exhibition, with over 70 exhibitors, networking events, the STAT Times International Awards for Excellence in Air Cargo, and the industry’s leading conference for African air cargo stakeholders.