Digital Transformation May Fuel Identity Theft Crisis, Warns Minister

At the AI Action Summit 2025 in Paris, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George issued a stark warning about Africa’s digital future.

He predicted that as the continent rapidly adopts e-government services and other digital platforms, the lack of proper online education could lead to a surge in personal identity theft and online fraud—an issue he described as potentially evolving into a full-blown pandemic.

Minister George emphasized the critical need for Africa to prepare its citizens for the risks of a digital age. “One thing that Africa must wake up to is that as we begin to digitize our services, our e-government services, we don’t have a lot of education for online presence. Online fraud and personal identity theft is going to become a big pandemic on the African continent,” he warned. His remarks came at a time when governments across Africa are racing to modernize public services without fully addressing the cyber security challenges that accompany such rapid transformation.

In response to these concerns, the government of Ghana is launching an ambitious initiative aimed at equipping its workforce with essential digital skills. Over the next four years, Ghana plans to train one million people in digital skills and coding using a decentralized model that spans each of the nation’s 260 districts. The program is designed not only to foster a generation of cyber professionals, data analysts, and data protection experts but also to build a robust defense against the rising tide of cybercrime.

While the Minister’s call to action has been met with support among those who see digitization as a key driver of development, critics caution that these measures must be comprehensive and immediate. The balance between technological progress and the safeguarding of personal information is delicate, and failure to act could leave millions vulnerable to identity theft—a risk that, as George warned, might soon spiral into a crisis of pandemic proportions.

As African nations continue to embrace the digital revolution, policymakers will need to ensure that the drive for modernity does not come at the cost of personal security. Minister George’s message serves as a timely reminder that the benefits of digitization must be carefully weighed against the potential for widespread online exploitation, urging a proactive approach to education and cyber protection that could make all the difference in the years to come.