Digital Week 2023 kicks off in Benin

The 2023 edition of Digital Week of Benin began Monday in Cotonou, the country’s economic capital, aiming to boost the country’s digital transformation and inclusion.

With the theme “What are the emerging technologies for the acceleration of the digital transformation of countries,” the five-day Digital Week will provide a platform for discovering digital solutions “made in Benin,” as well as for exchanging, collaborating and sharing the experience of professionals from Africa and Europe, according to a press release issued by Benin’s Ministry of Digital Technology and Digitalization Saturday.

The annual event will feature panel discussions, workshops, technology exhibitions and themed masterclasses and bring together more than 10,000 participants, including stakeholders in the sector as well as the general public.