Digitalized economy would propel Ghana into ‘realistic middle income bracket’ – NPP Organiser

By Dennis Peprah

The government’s touted digitalized economy mantra has the footings to propel the nation into a ‘realistic middle income bracket’, thereby bettering the socio-economic livelihoods of the people, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said.

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is spearheading the government’s digitalized technology agenda to accelerate socio-economic growth and transformation

Mr Mensah, a former Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region told Journalists in an interview at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality robust digitalized technology remained a reliable indicator to measure and spur economic prosperity.

“We have all followed the discourse on the government’s digitalized economy drive from behind, and you agree with me the Vice President Alhaji Dr Bawumia is a sterling economist who is on top of whatever he is doing”.

“So, we all have the responsibility to contribute to the success of the economic digitalization agenda to enhance our economic prospects and build a better Ghana for all, rather than allowing ourselves to be blinded and swayed by partisan politics which turn to sabotage the processes”, he said.

He described the implementations of the mobile money interoperability, digital public address system, digital renewal of the National Health Insurance Scheme and the issuance of the Ghana cards as excellent technological innovations.

Mr Mensah indicated globalization was heavily linked to vigorous digitalization and technology that accelerated rapid socio-economic growth and development, saying “a strong digitalized economy would provide a dependable index to measure our economic progress and transformation”

“Every sincere person can attest to the fact the national economy is bouncing back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our development agenda is on course, and we must all wait in patience, as the government turns the nation’s economic fortunes around”, he said.

The former NPP organiser said from all indications, it was glaring 2022 would be a year of a healthy economic progress that would translate into enhanced socio-economic growth and development, thereby bettering lives of the ordinary citizenry.

“We are aware political saboteurs are trying to frustrate the digitalization of our economy to score political points, but they easily forget a bettered economy would benefit all”, Mr Mensah said, and advised the government to concentrate on her efforts in leveraging on digitalization for technological advancement to building a better society for all”.