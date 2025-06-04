DigiVibe set to empower women in digital and tech related jobs

An initiative dubbed “DigiVibe” geared towards bringing more women into the ICT space to enable them be gender inclusive in economic development and digital transformation in the country has been launched in Accra.

The initiative is also aimed at bridging the key gaps in digital skills, industry exposure and gender representation in the tech space and job placements for female graduates.

It was put together by Oxford Africa Women Leadership Institute (OAWLI) and WERise Network in partnership with the German AFOS Foundation for industry partners and the National Service Authority to equip women with the needed skills to thrive in the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General of the National Service Authority, Mr. Felix Gyamfi describe the initiative as timely saying the move will support the Authority to deploy service personnels, particularly women in the fields of ICT.

He said the initiative is women’s driven and will challenge government to be committed in empowering women through gender equality in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Director General commended all the players for rolling out the initiative saying it will leverage women to take up challenging ICT positions at the workplace.

For her part, the Project Lead at the AFOS Foundation, Ms. Hanna Schlingmann said the initiative will equip women with the requisite ICT skills to enable them contribute their quota to the country’s digital economy.

According to her, the initiate will help empower close to 4000 students in upskilling opportunities, train over, 1000 women in ICT with over 45 companies in mentorship and placements and turn also 270 graduates into Junior Consultants as well as placement of over 400 woman in tech – related jobs.

Reported by Ben LARYEA