Dilapidated School Building Collapse Claims Three Lives at Badu

On Monday, October 30, 2023, a heavy rainstorm hit Badu, a serene community in the Tain District of the Bono Region, leading to the collapse of a dilapidated school building. The tragedy claimed the lives of three young men and left several others injured.

The victims sought shelter in the unused classroom block, which could not withstand the forces of the storm.

Nana Ansuh Gyeabour, a prominent figure in the community, confirmed the incident to the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene, who visited the scene.

The Minister extended her condolences to the grieving families and pledged the government’s support in organizing a dignified funeral for the departed loved ones.

The tragedy has left the community in mourning, but they are united in grief and strength, drawing comfort from their faith and the Minister’s words of encouragement.

During a gathering at the Omanhene’s Palace, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene extended her deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. With a heavy heart, the Minister implored the family members to draw strength from their unity in the face of adversity and assured them that they were not alone in their moment of sorrow.

The Minister went on to pledge the unwavering support of the government and the people of the Bono Region in organizing a dignified funeral for the departed loved ones, a gesture of solidarity and compassion in their time of need. In this time of despair, she turned to scripture, offering words of comfort and encouragement, reminding the community to remain grateful to the Almighty in all circumstances.

Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene acknowledged the profound sadness that accompanied the loss of these promising individuals. She urged the grieving community to hold onto their faith and trust in a higher power, as only the Divine understands the mysteries of life and death, offering solace to a community grappling with the unexplainable and the seemingly insurmountable pain of this devastating event.

Badu, a community forever changed by tragedy, now stands united in grief, buoyed by the words of a compassionate Minister and the enduring strength of its people.