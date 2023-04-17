Dilapidated school structure threatening academic work at Ayinasu

Academic work at the Ayinasu Ahmadiyya Basic School in the Ashanti Region is being threatened due to the dilapidated nature of the mud and wooden structure serving as a classroom block.

This is not only preventing the pupils from attending school regularly but also making it difficult for teachers to accept postings to the school, located in the Ejura-Skyeredumasi Municipality.

Mr Sulley Mohammed, the Assemblyman for Ayinasu East Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the community that the poor nature of the school structure was a serious threat to both pupils and teachers.

He said the people constructed the structure many years ago and had not seen any rehabilitation, adding that an appeal for assistance had not been forthcoming.

“For the children, they are doing their best and the teachers are doing all they can to ensure smooth teaching and learning,” he told the GNA.

“The structure is very bad, but it is because of the children that’s why the teachers are still here in this threatening environment.”

Mr Mohammed said at times the teachers and the pupils had to go and cut trees from the bush to support the structures from collapsing.

He called on non-governmental organisations, individuals and philanthropists to help rehabilitate the school to provide quality education to the pupils.

Mr Abdul Hamidu Tahilu, the Chief of Ayinasu Zongo, said members of the community were worried over the poor nature of the school and called for support to make it functional.

He complained about the inadequate furniture for the pupils, which led to some of them having to sit on the bare floor to read and write.