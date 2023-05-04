Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup Closes on May 5

The Tesano Club will hold the closing ceremony of the fourth round of the All Comers League, played as the Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The tournament, dubbed “An Evening of Unsung Heroes,” is being played by rising semi-professional squash players and club players in memory of Ghanaian squash player, Nii Dodoo Dimpson.

The late Dodoo Dimpson, who won multiple Squash Masters Tournaments, passed away on September 19th, 2022, in a tragic domestic accident.

A statement released by the organisers of the tournament said the Nii Dodoo Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup would be played annually to unearth squash talents.

“The tournament would provide an opportunity for the top three players from each squash club playing in the All-Comers Squash League to play in the Nii Dodoo Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup to decide the top squash players.

“The youthful Ghanaian squash players who are following Nii Dodoo’s example have been supported by the Trustees, the Chairman of Tesano Sports Club and his Council, and all the squash players and their executives from Tesano Club and other squash clubs in Accra, who played in the Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup,” the statement said.

A member of Nii Dodoo Dimpson’s family would present the Dimpson Memorial Challenge Cup to the hero of the competition who earned the most points over the course of the matches played in the event.