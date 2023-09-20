Dinah Lugard extends substance abuse awareness outreach to Ghana

SoberTech, founded by Dinah Lugard, a distinguished electrical engineer, and cybersecurity expert, is embarking on its inaugural outreach initiative in Ghana, solidifying its mission to revolutionize addiction recovery by making it accessible, engaging, and stigma-free through innovative technological solutions.

In a press statement, the organisation stated that they intend to create lasting impact and envision a world where individuals grappling with addiction have unhindered access to judgment-free support and captivating resources on their path to sobriety.

To strengthen the initiative, SoberTech has already launched its “Back To School” outreach program in five cities: Lagos, Benin, Kano, Kaduna, and Calabar. The organization’s primary aim is to educate students and the wider public about the dangers of drug abuse by visiting secondary and tertiary schools across these cities.

At the heart of this initiative lies the goal of raising awareness among young people about the perils of substance abuse. However, SoberTech’s commitment goes far beyond mere awareness. They are poised to distribute specially tailored back-to-school packages and essential items to those in need.

Furthermore, SoberTech remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the rehabilitation experience. To achieve this, they are equipping rehabilitation centers with electronic devices designed to not only make the journey toward sobriety more effective but also more enjoyable.

Dinah Lugard has been at the hem of the drive to curb drug addiction. Among her endeavors include a thought-provoking documentary titled ‘Drug Pandemic.’ Additionally, Dinah’s latest innovation, the SoberTech app, seeks to provide non-judgmental support to individuals grappling with addiction, effectively reducing the stigma that often accompanies this struggle.

SoberTech has meticulously outlined a comprehensive set of objectives to fulfill its mission, which includes improving accessibility, enhancing engagement through technology, creating stigma-free environments, conducting grassroots outreach, and providing cutting-edge technology to rehabilitation centers.

In conclusion, SoberTech’s expansion into Ghana and its commitment to pioneering addiction recovery through technology is a testament to the transformative power of technology, compassion, and unwavering dedication in driving positive change within society. Their vision of a world where sobriety is an empowering journey accessible to all is not only inspiring but also profoundly commendable.