Up atop Mt Gemi, a convivial WangoWango dinner experience

In the wilderness, a convivial WangoWango lunch set up for great memories

Dine in the Wild, WangoWango Style with Bentsifi

An early morning cruise and sparkling breakfast by Lake Volta, a glassblowing demonstration masterclass and a gastronomic grills spread on a farm at the foothills of the Akwapim-Togo mountain ranges at Ayikuma near Dodowa, are part of an itinerary being curated for “Ayi.kuma Caravan”, an epic WangoWango day retreat set for December 27.

It is part of the exciting WasngoWango “Dine-in-the-Wild” series of curated adventures of fun filled itineraries packed with inspired, rewarding and uplifting memories. While the objective of Ayikuma Caravan, like all their adventures, is to offer great fun and bonding for participants, it is also their aim to reconnect diners to the land while celebrating the hardworking hands that feed us.

Promising to be another thrilling day-out, the base camp for dinner on this itinerary will be at the Hendy Farms mango orchard in Ayikuma, where a long table will be set for the WangoWango experience. Hendy Farms are producers of some delectable mango condiments, and besides each guest receiving a complimentary sample pack, they will also be incorporated into the BBQ dinner spread.

Besides the dining experience, other activities lined up for the day, being curated by hospitality and destination management solution providers, Bentsifi, includes ‘Earthing’ – a therapeutic technique involving acts that “ground” or electrically reconnect you to the earth, to nature, like hugging-a-tree, sun and forest bathing and walking barefooted.

Bentsifi has been undertaking its WangoWango philosophy, which combines gastronomy with travel, in an effort to evoke a palpable sense of happiness for several years, taking guests to various heights of conviviality.

Run by Native Adventures, the tourism arm of Bentsifi, they have been catering these outdoor dining experiences while exploring the country since 2000.

Packages are usually an all inclusive itinerary that includes transportation, activities and attractions entry fees, guide & assistance services and access to a WangoWango base camp.

Execution of the WangoWango experiential itineraries are not only focused on fun, but also on responsible and sustainable excursions that contribute to local life and have great regard for the environment.

Picture yourself being served fresh farm produce in the great outdoors among a small group of people gathered in one place for one moment to share the most universal of human conversations, a meal. Find every table telling the story of each moment, creating such memories as will stay with you for many years.

Follow WangoWango on social media for further details of the “Ayikuma Carnival” taking place on December 27.