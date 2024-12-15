Diogo Jota Rescues Late Point for Liverpool Against Fulham in Thrilling 3-3 Draw

Liverpool fought back twice, with 10 men, to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against Fulham at Anfield, as Diogo Jota marked his return from injury with a late equalizer.

The Premier League leaders were dealt a blow in the first half when Fulham took the lead through Andreas Pereira’s 11th-minute strike. Liverpool responded after the break, with Cody Gakpo’s header from a brilliant Mohamed Salah cross leveling the score shortly after halftime.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Andy Robertson was sent off for denying Harry Wilson a clear goalscoring opportunity, making Liverpool’s task even harder. Despite a controversial moment where Fulham’s Issa Diop escaped with a yellow card for a dangerous challenge on Robertson earlier, the Liverpool left-back was dismissed following a VAR review that confirmed Wilson was onside.

Liverpool faced a tense period but continued to pose a threat going forward. Before the break, Luis Diaz wasted a golden chance when he headed over from close range.

In the second half, Liverpool came out strong, and Gakpo’s quick goal after the restart brought fresh energy to the Reds, with the Anfield crowd lifting their spirits. However, Fulham had the numerical advantage but failed to capitalize, and Salah came close to putting Liverpool ahead on two occasions.

Just as it seemed Fulham had taken control, Rodrigo Muniz restored their lead with a clinical finish, leaving Liverpool trailing 3-2. But Jota, who had been sidelined since October, was the hero as he scored a cool finish in the 86th minute, completing an exhilarating game with a 3-3 draw.

The point keeps Liverpool five points ahead of Chelsea, who face Brentford on Sunday, while Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Everton, as Liverpool maintain their lead atop the Premier League table.