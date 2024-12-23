Diplomatic Corps Commends Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for Statesmanship 

The Diplomatic Corps in Ghana has expressed its admiration for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, lauding his statesmanship and exemplary concession following the election results.

In a move that took both the nation and the international community by surprise, Dr. Bawumia promptly conceded and congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama within hours of the polls closing, well before the official collation of results by the Electoral Commission.

Dr. Bawumia’s swift and graceful concession has earned widespread praise both locally and internationally for demonstrating respect for democratic principles and contributing to the peaceful transition of power.

In a formal letter to Dr. Bawumia, the Diplomatic Corps commended his actions, noting that his concession underscores his commitment to democratic values and his deep love for Ghana.

“On behalf of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, it is my great honour to commend a man whose actions continue to highlight the strength of Ghana’s democratic principles,” the statement, signed by Dean Maher Kheir, read. “Your unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, especially through your honourable concession in the recent elections, stands as a testament to your statesmanship and love for this nation. In moments of political transition, it is the strength of character and respect for the democratic process that define a leader.”

The statement further praised Dr. Bawumia’s conduct, calling his graceful acceptance of the election outcome a significant contribution to Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy on the continent. “Your grace in accepting the outcome is not only a reflection of your integrity but also a profound contribution to Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials, which serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration across the continent,” the Diplomatic Corps noted.

Highlighting the maturity of Ghana’s democracy, the Diplomatic Corps acknowledged Dr. Bawumia’s peaceful and dignified approach, underscoring the collective responsibility of all political leaders to uphold peace, unity, and progress.

“The peaceful and dignified manner in which you have conducted yourself underscores the maturity of Ghana’s democracy and the shared responsibility of all leaders to uphold the ideals of peace, unity and progress for the nation,” the statement added.

The Diplomatic Corps concluded by reaffirming the confidence of the international community in Ghana as a model for democratic governance. “Your actions reaffirm the confidence and trust the international community has in Ghana as a model for democratic governance. As the Diplomatic Corps, we applaud your example and encourage all stakeholders to continue strengthening this legacy.”

The statement concluded with well-wishes for Dr. Bawumia, expressing gratitude for his leadership and contributions to Ghana’s continued development. “Let us celebrate Ghana’s democracy not just as a system but as a shared commitment to values that uplift its people and inspire others. We thank you for your exemplary leadership and wish you continued success as you contribute to the development of this great nation.”